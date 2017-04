March 31 Nischer publ AB :

* Said on Thursday had sold three project companies in Bålsta, Huddinge and Gävle to Preservia Hyresfastigheter AB

* Transaction generates gain of about 4 million Swedish crowns ($492,593)

* Said had decided to shift focus to property development from property management

