March 31 Orava Residential REIT plc :

* Said on Thursday is to acquire total of 49 apartments for total debt-free purchase price of 9.6 million euros ($10.92 million)

* Apartments are located in Helsinki area, Jyväskylä, Lahti, and in medium sized towns

