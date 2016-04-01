April 1Beate Uhse AG :

* Said on Thursday 2015 sales of 128.8 million euros ($146.54 million)(PY: 142.9 million euros)

* 2015 EBITDA of -5.3 million euros(PY: +10.3 million euros)

* 2015 EBIT of -13.3 million euros(PY: +5.0 million euros)

* 2015 EBT -16.2 mln euros after +2.4 million euros in 2014

* Sales will decline further in 2016 as result of the closure of 16 stores and discontinuation of the catalogue business, are expected to be between 115 million - 120 million euros

* Expects a nearly balanced operating result in 2016

