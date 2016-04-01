(Refiles to correct spelling of "branch" in the first bullet.)
April 1 Cerved Information Solutions SpA
:
* Said on Thursday that Italian branch of BHW Bausparkasse
AG (BBW-IT) and unit Cerved Credit Management SpA (CCM) sign an
agreement for the development of an industrial partnership in
the management of non-performing loans(NPLs) originated by
BHW-IT in the Italian territory
* The transaction regards the disposal by BHW-IT of its
branch which manages non-performing loans, with such branch
being acquired by CCM
* At the same time the parties signed a multi-year servicing
contract pursuant to which the portfolio of NPLs worth about 230
million euros ($261.69 million) originated by BHW-IT will be
managed by CCM on an outsourced basis
* The servicing contract envisages the management on an
outsourced basis of the current stock of NPLs as well as the
inflow of NPLs which will be generated in the future
* BHW Bausparkasse AG is a part of he German banking
group Deutsche Postbank AG owned in 100 percent by Deutsche Bank
AG
