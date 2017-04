April 1 Vita Societa Editoriale :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net loss of 603,000 euros ($686,214.00) versus loss of 214,000 euros year ago

* FY 2015 production value of 5.0 million euros versus 4.8 million euros

* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA of 352,000 euros versus 152,000 euros year ago

