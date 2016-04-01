April 1 JR HOLDING SA :
* JR HOLDING changes its business activity to investing from
operating
* Will focus on managing the group, and will transfer
operating activities to its units
* Its operating activities will comprise of renewable energy
sources, investing activity, acquiring and letting commercial
properties, the construction of class A office building and
residential buildings
* Sees the value of the company, along with its units,
commercial property portfolio to increase to 200 million zlotys
($53.6 million) net by the end of 2017
* Plans to spend between 1 pct and 3 pct of its consolidated
net profit on investing in start-ups
* Plans listing on the main market of the Warsaw Stock
Exchange, will aim to file a prospectus in H1 2017
* Plans to recommend dividend payouts from 2016
* Management to recommend FY 2015 dividend between 0.04
zloty per share and 0.15 zloty per share
($1 = 3.7302 zlotys)
