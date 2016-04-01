April 1S4E SA :

* Said on Thursday it received a 5 million Polish zloty ($1.34 million) revolving credit loan from Bank Handlowy SA

* Credit will be used to finance ongoing business activities of the company

* Credit payment date is set for March 30, 2017 and credit carries variable interest rate based on the sum of WIBOR rate for one-month deposits + bank's margin

($1 = 3.7292 zlotys)