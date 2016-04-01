April 1 Formpipe Software AB :

* Receives order from a global law firm worth 3.3 million Swedish crowns ($405,973.97)

* Total license revenues amounts to 2.8 million crowns, whereof 1.4 million crowns have been paid and recognized during evaluation phase and remaining 1.4 million crowns are recorded in Q1 of 2016

* Associated revenue will be allocated throughout 2016 Source text for Eikon:

