Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 1Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA (Elzab) :
* Reported on Thursday FY revenue of 116.5 million zlotys ($31.22 million)versus 187.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was 15.8 million zlotys versus 27.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 10.9 million zlotys versus 24.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7318 zlotys)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order