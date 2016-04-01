BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
April 1Trud PJSC :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 378.1 million roubles ($5.57 million) versus 243.9 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 109.1 million roubles versus 16.5 million roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/25AThhF
($1 = 67.8471 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.