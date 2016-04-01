April 1 Northrop Grumman Corp :

* Says CEO Wesley Bush's 2015 total compensation was $15.8 million versus $21.8 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Former CFO James F. Palmer 2015 total compensation of $1.6 million versus $8.2 million in 2014- sec filing

* CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield 2015 total compensation of $4.7 million - sec filing