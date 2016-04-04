(Repeats item with no changes)
April 2 Novo Nordisk A/S :
* Says findings from the first phase 3a clinical trial for
semaglutide, an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)
analogue, demonstrated that treatment with semaglutide
administered once-weekly, significantly improved glycaemic
control compared to placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes
previously managed with diet and exercise alone.
* Says furthermore, adults treated with both doses of
semaglutide demonstrated significantly greater reductions from
baseline in fasting plasma glucose compared with placebo
