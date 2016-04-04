National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Remedis SA :
* Said on Saturday that it agreed the final conditions of series FM1 bond issue of the total nominal value of 1.2 million zlotys ($321,200)
($1 = 3.7357 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago