National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Nsi NV :
* Sells industrial portfolio to Urban Industrial
* Total gross proceeds of these transactions of 48.1 million euro ($54.8 million) was approx. 9.6 pct below book value as per 31 December 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1VoJh6A Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago