National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 MDM Bank :
* Reported on Friday that BIN Engineering acquired 9.88 pct stake in company
* VektorInvest acquired 5.41 pct stake in company
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago