National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Societe Generale
* Societe Generale says it plans to cut 125 jobs at the GBIS investment banking division
* Plans to cut 90 French trading room jobs and 35 posts at Lyxor asset management unit will be put to unions on Monday, bank says Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago