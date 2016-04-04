April 4 Kent Gida Maddeleri Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :

* Turkish Food&Beverage Industry Employers Association (TUGIS) representing the company reaches an agreement with Tek Gida labour union on collective labour agreement at its Gebze factory covering the period between Jan. 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2017

* As per the agreement labour union member workers will take a salary raise of 20 percent and 15.2 percent for social benefits

