* Said on Friday that sees FY 2016 revenue of 154.0 million lira ($54.58 million) and sales revenue growth of 20 percent

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 65.5 million lira and EBITDA growth of 22 percent

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 43 percent

* Sees FY 2016 earnings before tax (EBT) of 50.5 million lira 26 percent increase over last year

* Sees FY 2016 EBT margin of 33 percent

* In 2016 to look into M&A opportunities and acquire new companies

* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend

