BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 4 Ruckus Wireless Inc
* Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless to build a networking company for the digital transformation era
* Brocade increases stock repurchase authorization by $800 million
* Under terms, Ruckus stockholders will receive $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of brocade common stock for each share of Co
* Net of estimated cash acquired, transaction value is approximately $1.2 billion
* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new bank term loan financing
* Says transaction expected to be accretive to brocade's non-GAAP earnings by Q1 FY 2017
* Transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Says transaction values Ruckus at a price of $14.43 per common share, or approximately $1.5 billion
* Total remaining amount authorized under share repurchase program approximately $1.7 billion
* Says acquisition will be conducted by means of an exchange offer for all of outstanding shares of Ruckus
* Brocade has targeted repurchase of all shares within six months of closing of acquisition
