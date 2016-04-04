April 4 Euroinvestor com A/S :

* FREO Investments Ltd has sold 1.4 million Danish crowns ($213,988.75) worth of shares of 1 crown in EuroInvestor.com A/S, corresponding to 6.95 pct

* After transaction FREO Investments owns 13.91 pct stake in EuroInvestor.com

($1 = 6.5424 Danish crowns)