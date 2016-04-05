UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Caleffi SpA :
* Said on Monday that its unit Mirabello Carrara renewed its Roberto Cavalli Home Linen license with Gruppo Roberto Cavalli
* License relates to the design, creation and production of textiles with the "Roberto Cavalli" brand
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.