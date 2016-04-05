(Corrects pre-tax profit figure in first bullet point. Company corrected its own statement.)
April 5 German High Street Properties A/S :
* FY pre-tax profit 5.3 million euros ($6.02 million)
* FY revenue 5.5 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* Company expects a moderate positive growth in German economy in coming years
* Proposes no 2015 dividend
* Sees total revenue for 2016 in the order of 5.5 million euros, in line with 2015
* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments in the range of about
1.3 million - 1.5 million euros
