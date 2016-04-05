April 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc :
* Valeant Ad hoc committee announces completion of its
review of Philidor and related accounting matters
* Board has determined to dissolve ad hoc committee
* Ad hoc committee announces completion of its review of
Philidor and related accounting matters
* "Continue to work diligently and are on schedule to file
our form 10-k on or before April 29, 2016"
* Ad hoc committee of board believes that its review of
various Philidor and related accounting matters is complete
* Ad hoc committee not identified additional items that
require restatements beyond those by matters disclosed
* In process of restating affected financial statements,
restated financial statements will be included in company's form
10-K
* 12 independent directors will assume oversight
responsibility for completion of current, restated financial
statements, disclosures
* "Believe it is appropriate to transfer responsibility for
any continuing work to board's independent directors"
* Believes after restatement, to remain in compliance with
financial maintenance covenants in credit facility at end of
each affected quarter
