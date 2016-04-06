April 6 Xsystem SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it terminated the subscription of series C bonds convertible to series F shares

* Issued and allotted 800 series C bonds at the nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($267) each

* The bonds were acquired by one external investor

* Previously informed about the planned series C bonds and series D bonds issue

($1 = 3.7508 zlotys)