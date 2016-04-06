Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
April 6 Artnews SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Daniel Jeffrey Gardner resigned as the company's supervisory board chairman as of April 4
* Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI joint venture for Sonobuoy Tech Systems awarded $14.8m in foreign sales contracts