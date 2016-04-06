** Shares in mining and trading firm Glencore rises as much as 2.2 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE 100

** Co agrees to sell 40 pct stake in agri business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

** Deal values 100 pct of the equity in Glencore Agri at $6.25 bln

** "They valued it at around 10 billion 4-5 months ago and they are finally getting 6 billion, so that's a bit negative," trader says

** Miners' debt has been under close watch as falling prices have put strain on balance sheets

** GLEN is looking to slash net debt this year by around $8 bln