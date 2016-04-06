April 6 Parcel Technik SA :
* Following Parcel Technik's capital increase, Midven SA
has its stake in Parcel Technik reduced to 9.42
percent of all company's votes from 30.08 percent of votes
* EQT Capital Ltd acquires 2,368,015 shares of the company
and after the transaction holds 22.13 pct of all the company's
votes
* On April 1, Parcel Terminals OS Limited sold 2,368,015
shares of the company and lowers the percentage of votes in all
the company's votes to 62.64 pct from 85.23 pct
* Moreover, Parcel Terminals OS Limited sells further
533,373 shares of the company and after the transaction holds
57.65 percent of votes
* After the registration of Parcel Technik's capital
increase, Robert Szulc holds 4,054,745 shares of the company
representing 1.89 pct of all the company's votes
* Previously Robert Szulc held 6.05 pct of all the company's
votes
* Says that the changes in the percentage of votes held do
not include the registration of share consolidation
Source text for Eikon: and and
and and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)