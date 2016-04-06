BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million
April 6 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Says shareholders approve the issuance of bonds up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion)
* Says shareholders approve the issuance of bonds up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion)

* The company's goal is to early refinance 2-year maturity bridge to bond loan signed with 10 instituional investors associated with Testa acquisition

($1 = 0.8780 euros)
* Enerkem Inc says its commercial facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender integrated asset management