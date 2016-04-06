Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
* Hillary Clinton says "glad to hear Pfizer is calling off the merger"- Tweet
* Hillary Clinton says "need to close the loopholes that let corporations escape paying their taxes" -Tweet (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).