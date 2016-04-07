China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to acquire Grupo Previsora Bilbaina
* The deal involves acquisition of the insurance business for about 74 million euros ($84 million), the insurance mediation company Azkaran for 18 million euros and the funeral business for 33 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.