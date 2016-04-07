Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 7 AerFinance SE :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Artemis Investments Sp. z o.o., acquired 1.0 mln series H1 shares of Indata SA at the issue price of 1.5 million zlotys ($401,100)
* The shares were acquired as a part of a debt deduction agreement signed with Indata, in exchange for a liability incurred by Indata through the purchase of 1,500 shares in Positive Technology Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7394 zlotys)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order