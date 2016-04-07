China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 Solvesta AG :
* Said on Wednesday to issue "Bond 2016/2019 II"
* The bond has a volume of 2.88 million euros ($3.29 million)
* Term ends at the latest at the end of June 4, 2019
* Convertible bond is divided into 2,880 par value bearer debentures with a nominal value of 1,000 euros
* Bond will be issued in a total output amounting to 2.4 million euros, which implicates interest rate on the convertible bond in the amount of approximately 6.27 pct per annum
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.