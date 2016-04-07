April 7 Worldpay Group Plc
* Results of placing
* Following completion of placing, Ship Global 2 will hold
564,481,879 ordinary shares in capital of company, representing
approximately 28.2 pct of co
* Ship global 2 & CY S.C.A, a company jointly owned by funds
managed by Advent International Corporation and by Bain Capital
Llc
* Ship Global 2 & CY S.C. announces that it has sold an
aggregate of 275 million ordinary shares in capital of company
at a price of 269 pence per share
* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 740
million stg
* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual
settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on
11 april 2016
* Barclays Bank Goldman Sachs Merrill Lynch & Morgan
Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint bookrunners
