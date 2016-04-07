April 7 Worldpay Group Plc

* Results of placing

* Following completion of placing, Ship Global 2 will hold 564,481,879 ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 28.2 pct of co

* Ship global 2 & CY S.C.A, a company jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corporation and by Bain Capital Llc

* Ship Global 2 & CY S.C. announces that it has sold an aggregate of 275 million ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 269 pence per share

* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 740 million stg

* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on 11 april 2016

* Barclays Bank Goldman Sachs Merrill Lynch & Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint bookrunners