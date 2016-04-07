Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 7 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* South Africa's Competition Tribunal says health care groups pay highest fine recorded for failure to notify a merger
* Confirmed the consent agreement between Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings
* Companies will pay a 10 million rand fine for the contravention, highest fine awarded for a merger contravention
* Investigation found that since 2004 Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings had agreed that all their prices would be set jointly (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
