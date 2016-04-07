(Corrects name of the ordering party in the story to U-Blox.)

April 6 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Switzerland-based U-Blox has selected Nordic's nRF52832 Bluetooth Smart System-on-Chip (SoC) for its NINA-B1 Series stand-alone modules

* Alternatively, the NINA-B1 can be ordered with incorporated firmware enabling the u-blox Serial Port Service to replace serial cables or access UART devices using Bluetooth Smart Source text: bit.ly/1UHPPya

