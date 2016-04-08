BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Said on Thursday had decided to carry out new issue of preference class B shares
* Offer consists of up to 50,000 new shares
* Subscription price 500 Swedish crowns
* Aim of the issue is diversification of ownership
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1721 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017