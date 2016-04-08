April 8 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Said on Thursday had decided to carry out new issue of preference class B shares

* Offer consists of up to 50,000 new shares

* Subscription price 500 Swedish crowns

* Aim of the issue is diversification of ownership

