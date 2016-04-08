BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Chief Consumer Officer Timm Degenhardt resigns
* Timm Degenhardt, Chief Consumer Officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges
April 8 Zwahlen et Mayr SA :
* Said on Thursday reported FY 2015 revenue of 71.7 million Swiss francs ($75 million) vs 64.4 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 2.71 million Swiss francs vs net loss 682,000 francs year ago



* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price