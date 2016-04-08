April 8 PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Thursday FY EBITDA (after minorities) at 5 million euros ($5.68 million) achieved new record and increased by 38.1 pct over the previous year

* FY gross commission income in the Group increased by 18.3 pct to 76.2 million euros

* To propose dividend 1.20 euro per share

* Outlook 2016 - 2018: sees growth of commission income between 5 to 15 percent per annum and earnings before taxes (after minorities) between 6 million and 6.5 million euros for fiscal 2018

