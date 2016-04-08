BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 PEH Wertpapier AG :
* Said on Thursday FY EBITDA (after minorities) at 5 million euros ($5.68 million) achieved new record and increased by 38.1 pct over the previous year
* FY gross commission income in the Group increased by 18.3 pct to 76.2 million euros
* To propose dividend 1.20 euro per share
* Outlook 2016 - 2018: sees growth of commission income between 5 to 15 percent per annum and earnings before taxes (after minorities) between 6 million and 6.5 million euros for fiscal 2018
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017