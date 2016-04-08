BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday that Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA (CCTP) terminated the distribution agreement signed with SeethaBeauty AB on Sept. 14, 2015
* The deal concerned the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Sweden and Norway
* CCTP is in talks with other companies to continue the distribution of the product in both countries
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017