April 8 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday that Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA (CCTP) terminated the distribution agreement signed with SeethaBeauty AB on Sept. 14, 2015

* The deal concerned the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Sweden and Norway

* CCTP is in talks with other companies to continue the distribution of the product in both countries

