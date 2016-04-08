April 8 ASM Group SA :

* Said on Thursday that it filed a motion to Warsaw Court to have its capital reduced to 57 million zlotys ($15.1 million) from 59 mln zlotys

* Plans to reduce its capital, following the purchase of 2 mln of its own shares from Green Srl in liquidation

* Bought the shares to amortise them

