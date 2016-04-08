BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
April 8 HFT Group SA :
* Said on Thursday that MANA Sp. z o.o. increases stake in the company to 8.26 pct from 4.64 pct through a purchase of 2,928 company's shares on March 29 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017
* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO