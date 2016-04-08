BRIEF-Skanska says wind projects not a focus area going forward
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
April 8 Banca IFIS Chief Executive Giovanni Bossi says:
* Bank has a goal of purchasing around 2 billion euros this year in non-performing consumer loans
* It is currently working on "a couple of deals" and hopes to be able to unveil soon the acquisition of a 1-billion euro portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.