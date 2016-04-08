April 8 (Reuters) -

* Gazenergoholding says Mosenergo dividend may be at the level of 35 pct from Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), OGK-2 dividend may be less - head of Gazenergoholding

* Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy Kravchenko says doesn't see possibility to pay dividend by Rosseti Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)