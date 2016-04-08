April 8 U.S. FDA:

* Action comes after it reexamined safety profile of drug and conducted preliminary risk characterization

* FDA takes steps to withdraw approval of the swine drug carbadox due to safety concerns

* Manufacturer of carbadox has failed to provide sufficient scientific data to demonstrate safety of drug as it may result in carcinogenic residues

* CVM's preliminary risk characterization indicated there could be potential risk to human health from ingesting pork from carbadox-treated pigs Source text 1.usa.gov/1Xlq7gO Further company coverage: