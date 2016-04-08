Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 U.S. FDA:
* Action comes after it reexamined safety profile of drug and conducted preliminary risk characterization
* FDA takes steps to withdraw approval of the swine drug carbadox due to safety concerns
* Manufacturer of carbadox has failed to provide sufficient scientific data to demonstrate safety of drug as it may result in carcinogenic residues
* CVM's preliminary risk characterization indicated there could be potential risk to human health from ingesting pork from carbadox-treated pigs Source text 1.usa.gov/1Xlq7gO Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.