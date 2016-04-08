Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 9 Sap Se
* Ceo says on-premise revenues was slower in the americas than anticipated
* Ceo says has reiterated 2016 outlook "with perfect clear confidence"
* Ceo says america was a little more lumpy in terms of signing of contracts in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.