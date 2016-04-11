Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11Logic Instrument :
* Reported Q1 sales of 2.9 million euro ($3.3 million), up 53 pct
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order