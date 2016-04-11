Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11PGS Software SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 preliminary revenue was 17.7 million zlotys ($4.7 million), up 52 percent year on year
* Its management board recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.4 zlotys per share
* Advanced dividend payment for FY 2015 in amount of 0.1 zlotys per share was already paid out
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7590 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order