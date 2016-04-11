April 11 Vivendi

* Subscribes to reserved capital increase for total of 159 million euros at price of 54.0 euros per share

* Vivendi now owns 15 pct of Fnac's share capital, voting rights

* Two firms to increase cooperation for cultural content, live events, ticketing

* Two firms to accelerate Fnac development in Southern Europe, Africa