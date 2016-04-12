April 12 Sika AG :

* Q1 8.3 pct sales growth in local currencies to 1.27 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion)

* Annual targets for 2016 are confirmed. Sales growth of 6-8 pct is expected for the current business year, along with an above-average rise in margins

