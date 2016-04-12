BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12Paion AG :
* Announced on Monday successful completion of recruitment in the U.S. Phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam, an ultra-short-acting sedative/anesthetic, for procedural sedation in patients undergoing colonoscopy
* No drug-related serious adverse event has been reported
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use